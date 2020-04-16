The City of Brooks issued the following release Thursday afternoon:
"In the last 24 hours, there has been a distressing increase of COVID-19 cases within the City of Brooks due to community spread. As testing has increased, we expect to see a large spike in confirmed cases in our area over the next few days. We are working closely with Alberta Health Services (AHS) to ensure the safety and wellness of our residents.
We can confirm that there are multiple cases at JBS Food Canada and one is a staff member at Sunrise Gardens. AHS is working very diligently with both locations to track close contacts and put strict measures in place to control the spread.
AHS has directly contacted individuals who are considered to be a close contact, or what is considered to be a person who may have been exposed to the positive COVID-19 cases. Only individuals contacted directly by AHS are considered to be a close contact. If you are not contacted directly by AHS, you are not considered exposed.
As these are now confirmed community transmitted cases, we are reminding residents that it is crucial we all continue to be socially responsible. Stay home, practice social distancing, self-isolate and practice good hygiene; wash hands often, cover coughs and sneezes and avoid touching your face. Monitor symptoms such as a cough, fever, fatigue or difficulty breathing. If you think you may have COVID-19, take the self-assessment test at Myhealth.Alberta.ca and follow instructions. Do not go to the emergency room unless you have severe symptoms.
The City of Brooks, along with AHS and the Government of Alberta, is committed to providing timely information and it is important that we are open and honest. The City of Brooks will continue to take direction from the Chief Medical Officer of Health and the Province of Alberta on this issue. We want to assure you that we have a team of people working to ensure the continued safety and wellness of our community.
"We continue to ask that you do your part and slow the spread as much as possible so that our health community has a chance to treat everyone."
Visit Brooks.ca for more information about local COVID-19 support and programs.
Information for Albertans about COVID-19 can be found at:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.