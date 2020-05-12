The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is advising travellers that the seasonal opening of the Chief Mountain, Alberta border crossing (AB Hwy 6) will be delayed until further notice due to COVID-19.
The port of entry had originally been scheduled to open on May 15, 2020, but will now remain closed until such a time as international travel restrictions are lifted. Persons whose travel is essential must seek entry to Canada at an alternate port of entry, such as the Carway border crossing (AB Hwy 2), currently open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.
The temporary restriction on all non-essential travel at the Canada-United States border has been extended until May 21, 2020, and can be prolonged as necessary for public health reasons. Visitors continue to be restricted from entering Canada unless they are both asymptomatic and crossing the border for essential reasons, such as work or study. Canadian citizens, permanent residents, and Registered Indians under the Indian Act continue to enter Canada by right. All travellers are subject to COVID-19 entry screening measures and, with limited exemptions, must quarantine or isolate for 14 days.
Healthy, non-symptomatic foreign nationals, travelling through Canada for non-discretionary purposes, such as to return home to Alaska, may transit through Canada.
Finally, persons considering a visit to Waterton Lakes National Park should be aware that Parks Canada has suspended camping, group activities, and events at all Parks Canada places across the country until at least May 31, 2020. Vehicle access by visitors and visitor services are suspended, and facilities remain closed until further notice. Follow @WatertonLakesNP for information and updates.
Quick Facts
•Now is not the time for non-essential travel: hiking across the border, boating across the border, and visiting Canada for other recreational activities is currently prohibited.
•Last year, more than 70,500 travellers entered Canada at Chief Mountain.
Temporary suspension of service at select Canadian border services locations
Further to the reduction of service at some Canadian land border ports of entry on April 15, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) today announced the temporary suspension of service at certain small vessel reporting sites, small airports of entry, ferry terminals and to the Remote Area Border Crossing (RABC) program. These COVID-19 related measures are temporary, and in effect as of May 12, 2020, at 23:59 EDT. They will remain in effect until further notice.
The CBSA will proceed with the temporary suspension of service at a total of 342 small vessel reporting sites and 126 small airports. Air and marine traffic will be redirected as appropriate.
The small vessel reporting locations are primarily marinas and telephone reporting sites that support recreational boating. With the high-traffic boating season fast approaching, the CBSA typically observes an increase in the volume of travellers coming to Canada at these sites for recreational purposes, which are currently prohibited.
In support of the Government of Canada’s objective to have all inbound travellers assessed for symptoms of COVID-19, the Agency is redirecting air and marine traffic to ports of entry where the CBSA maintains or can deploy officer presence.
Additionally, a number of ferry operators have decided to suspend services between Canada and the United States. This decision was made independently by each ferry operator.
The RABC program, which is only available in parts of northwestern Ontario and southeastern Manitoba, has been temporarily suspended. Permit holders cannot use their RABC permit to enter Canada until current Canadian travel restrictions are lifted.
The Government of Canada continues to introduce border measures to limit the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Canada. All discretionary or optional travel into Canada continues to be prohibited.
The CBSA remains committed to ensuring that Indigenous people continue to be able to move within and between their communities, and are able to provide and access essential goods and services.
Quick Facts
· This temporary suspension of service will be reviewed on an ongoing basis as the public health situation evolves.
· Travellers are required to wear a non-medical mask or face covering upon entry to Canada and while in transit to isolation or quarantine, unless the mask or face covering needs to be removed for security or safety reasons.
· Travellers who are granted entry into Canada will be informed of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC)’s mandatory 14-day isolation requirement. This is mandatory for all coming into Canada even if they do not have any symptoms, as they are at risk of developing symptoms and infecting others. If they do have symptoms, they will be referred to a health professional.
· Travellers will also be required to provide their contact information and place of isolation to help PHAC monitor and enforce compliance with the 14-day isolation requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.