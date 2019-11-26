Hanna RCMP continue seeking the public's assistance in identifying a female associated with a business break-in and ATM theft that occurred in Hanna on November 24.
At 5:30 a.m. November 24, two masked individuals broke through the front door of the Canada Grey Motor Inn, in Hanna. Using a stolen Ford F150, the suspects smashed the main entrance and pulled out the ATM.
The vehicle described in this break and enter was recovered in Consort.
A lengthy pursuit November 24 throughout eastern Alberta took place involving a subject believed to be involved with the recent ATM thefts throughout Oyen and Hanna.
The driver of the vehicle in the pursuit failed to stop for police, evading the deployed spike belts. Assistance was provided by the Wainwright; Provost; Vermillion; Consort; Coronation; Oyen and Hanna RCMP Detachments. Members of the RCMP Police Dog Services stationed in Calgary, Red Deer and Lloydminster also responded.
At this time the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit is in custody. Charges were laid against a male in relation to recent ATM thefts in both Oyen and Hanna.
The male was arrested following a pursuit which occurred on Nov. 24 and involved police resources from several different detachments.
26-year-old Rick Ernest Atzler of Fawett, Alta. has been charged with:
From Hanna:
- Robbery with a firearm;
- Pointing a firearm;
- Theft over $5,000;
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle;
- Fail to stop for police.
From Consort:
- Possession of property obtained by crime (x2);
- Various firearms offences (x6);
- Fail to stop for police.
The investigation continues and charges are still pending from Oyen, Coronation and Provost detachments.
A judicial interim release hearing has been held. Atzler was remanded in custody to attend court in Hanna on Nov. 28 and in Coronation on Nov. 29.
The RCMP continue to investigate the ATM thefts and are working to identify the second suspect involved.
The RCMP are requesting that any member of the public who was on the road and affected by this pursuit in any fashion contact the Hanna RCMP at 403-854-3393.
"Police look to remind businesses to remain vigilant after routine hours,” said Cst. Patrick Lambert, Media Relations Unit, "When in doubt, safety first and call the police.”
If you have any information, or have seen anything suspicious in the area, please contact the Hanna RCMP at 403-854-3393. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
