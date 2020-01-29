The RCMP have laid charges against the driver of a semi tractor trailer unit following a fatal collision that occurred on Aug. 7, 2019 on Highway 9.
Lowell Nathan Dyck (37) has been charged with:
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm (x4)
- Criminal negligence causing death
- Criminal negligence causing bodily harm (x4)
Dyck is scheduled to appear in court on April 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Provincial Court of Hanna.
An update on the medical condition of the other people involved in the collision will not be provided by the RCMP as a matter of privacy to the people involved.
At 3:48 p.m. on August 7, 2019, Oyen RCMP responded to a serious three vehicle collision involving two tractor trailer units and one SUV. Emergency services responded and STARS responded.
One 11-year-old male passenger was confirmed deceased at the collision scene. He was a passenger in the SUV, along with four other members of his family. The other four occupants of the SUV, including two adults and two other children, were transported to hospitals.
