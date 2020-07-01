Big dollars for the SE

The CFSEA has awarded $256,515 in grants to 12 local charities to support vulnerable populations across southeast Alberta. The grants announced today are part of the Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), funded by the Government of Canada. 

The ECSF is a $350 million fund that is being implemented with Community Foundations of Canada, the Canadian Red Cross and the United Way Centraide Canada in partnership with local foundations across the country. Its goal is to provide support to charities and non-profit organizations serving vulnerable Canadians. 

“Our grants committee is reviewing applications for the ECSF on a weekly basis and are working closely with Municipal leaders, funders and community partners to ensure that the greatest needs are being addressed in the communities we serve across Southeastern Alberta.” says Grants Committee Chair, Cheryl Pocsik 

Returning and new eligible organizations can still apply for grants of up to $40,000 until July 27th. CFSEA is reviewing and awarding funding weekly to support projects that help ensure no one is left behind in COVID-19 recovery measures. 

“The Emergency Community Support Fund has been a vital step in the fight against COVID-19 and local charities have been working tirelessly to support vulnerable populations and those who need it most right now.” says Executive Director, Sue Edwards 

ECSF Grant Recipients 

Ronald McDonald House $17,250 

The Mustard Seed $79,742 

Medicine Hat and District Food Bank $37,182 

Cypress View Foundation $40,000 

Medicine Hat YMCA $40,000 

Good Samaritan Society $10,000 

The Kidney Foundation $10,000 

CORE Association $7,650 

Oyen United Church $5,000 

Medicine Hat Cares Society $5,307 

Let’s Talk Science $2,884 

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada $1,500 

For a full list of grants awarded through Community Foundations of Canada’s network, visit the CFC website

 

