The Community Foundation Board of Directors express their sincere thank you and appreciation to Chris Christie on her retirement and welcomes Sue Edwards as incoming Executive Director.
“On behalf of the Board, committee members and staff we would like to welcome Sue Edwards as our new Executive Director. We look forward to Sue’s positive energy and dedication in carrying on our commitment to our donors and the communities that we serve.” says Board Chair, Michael Anctil.
“I am thrilled to be hired as the new Executive Director for the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta. My vision is to continue having the positive impact on our communities while inspiring others to discover their philanthropic journey. I look forward to working with the CFSEA board, staff, donors and volunteers as we all strive for a vibrant, healthy and caring community,” adds Sue Edwards.
For more information about the Community Foundation of Southeastern Alberta, please contact the office at 403.527.9038.
