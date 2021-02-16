High River RCMP, in collaboration with the K Division Auto Theft Unit and the Southern Alberta District Crime Reduction Team, executed two search warrants in Foothills County on Thursday, February 11.
Michael Shane Doll (27) from Cayley, Alta. has been charged with the following offences:
- Fraud less than or equal to $5000
- Use/Traffic/Possess a Forged Document
- Identity Fraud
- Possession of Stolen Property less than $5000 (x2)
- Alter/Destroy/Remove a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) (x2)
- Operate a motor vehicle while prohibited
- Drive an uninsured motor vehicle on a highway
Doll was also arrested on numerous outstanding warrants at this time.
Doll was remanded into custody and will appear in court Tuesday, February 16..
Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to contact the High River RCMP at 403-652-2357 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online atwww.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
