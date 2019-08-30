Cardston RCMP are asking for the public's assistance to locate 33-year-old Sabrina Lueder who was reported missing on Aug, 29, 2019. Sabrina was last seen in Lethbridge on Aug. 8, 2019 and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Sabrina is described as:
· Indigenous
· 5’4”
· 100 lbs
· Brown hair
· Brown eyes
If you have information on the whereabouts of Sabrina Lueder, please contact the Cardston RCMP at (403) 653-4931 or your local police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.