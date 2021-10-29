Cardston RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Kara-Lyn Grose, 45, who is wanted for several violent offences.
Grose, who may also be known with the surname of “Stephan” was charged in February 2020 for a series of incidents alleged to have occurred between 2012 and 2015 in the Cardston area.
Kara-Lyn Grose is wanted for:
• Assault (x4)
• Assault with a weapon (x3)
• Utter death threat
• Administer a noxious thing
Grose is described as:
• 5 feet tall
• 105 lbs
• Brown Hair
• Brown Eyes
Attempts by police to locate Grose have been unsuccessful and her whereabouts are unknown.
If you have seen Kara-Lyn Grose or know her whereabouts, please contact Cardston RCMP at 403-653-4931 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
