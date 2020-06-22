On June 20, at 5:30 p.m., Cardston RCMP responded to a report of a missing 4-yr-old child at the Woolford Provincial Park located in Cardston County.
Cardston RCMP, along with Lethbridge search and Rescue, RCMP Police Dog Services and Air Services, and a number of volunteers searched throughout the evening and throughout the night.
On June 21, at approximately 11:30 a.m., as a result of information from a local, RCMP boat operators located the 4-yr-old child deceased on a sand bar of the St. Mary’s River a few kilometres downstream from Woolford Park.
The name of the child will not be released.
No further updates will be provided.
