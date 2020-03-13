Following Government of Alberta’s directive, the Canalta Centre will prohibit all public and private gatherings of 250 people or more.
The official Canalta statement reads:
“We expect that the COVID-19 (coronavirus) prohibition on attendees to continue at least until March 31, at which time we will coordinate with public health officials to determine whether it is safe to return to a typical event schedule. We have the ability to contain the spread of this epidemic, and our first priority is the safety of our guests, employees, fans, players, and entertainers. We are committed to acting to do what is necessary and effective in reducing the rate of the spread. There is no magic silver bullet at the moment medically but there is a very successful effort that we can take to slow the spread of this disease.
“’We are currently working with our event organizers and sport team tenants to determine how to best manage the events," said Tammy Sweeney, Canalta Centre General Manager. "We appreciate the public's patience and understanding regarding this issue, as the health and public safety of our guests and employees remain a priority. The coronavirus response represents an unprecedented time for us, but we hope to return to normal operations soon.’”
Several Canalta Centre events are expected to be impacted through the upcoming months including the Tigers Games, the Brad Paisley show cancelled for March 13th, Roseanne Barr, Baby Shark and potentially others. Sweeney says that the facility staff is working with the Tigers to determine how this directive will impact the remaining season schedule. Also, ASM Global is working with entertainment promoters to determine whether impacted live music events will be rescheduled or canceled. More information regarding scheduled events – along with possible ticket refunds – is expected in the next few days. ASM Global encourages fans to visit the Canatla Centre website http://www.canaltacentre.com/ for the most recent updates.
