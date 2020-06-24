Brooks Region Economic Development, along with Community Futures Chinook, is pleased to offer businesses in the Brooks Region an opportunity to receive a beautification loan and grant to enhance the appearance of a business. Businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in funding of which 80% would be an interest free loan and 20% would be a grant.
Successful applicants could receive up to an $8,000 loan and a $2,000 grant. The Brooks Region will provide the grant funds and pay the interest on the loan and the loan will be provided by Community Futures Chinook.
The program provides an incentive for local business owners to invest in façade renovations and interior upgrades. Any business within the defined boundaries of the City of Brooks, County of Newell, Town of Bassano and Villages of Duchess and Rosemary may apply.
A full list of eligible improvements is available online but some common upgrades include signage on the front of businesses, restoration or exterior finishes, addition of patio areas, and permanent landscaping elements. Successful projects will make visible improvements to the appearance, curb appeal, design and function of their business.
“Business owners have been doing amazing things to diversify and refresh their businesses, and this program can offer them a little bit of help with that,” says Jessica Surgenor, Economic Development Officer for the Brooks Region. Similar programs have been available in the Region in past years and were very popular with businesses.
Community Futures Chinook will be accepting program applications and performing initial pre-screening, credit checks and review of financial statements. Brooks Region staff will then review the proposed project for approval.
For more information about the program, or how to apply, visit brooksregion.ca or contact:
Jessica Surgenor Economic Development Officer, Brooks Region 403-362-3333, ecdev@brooks.ca; Sean Prummel Business Analyst, Community Futures Chinook, 403-223-2984.
