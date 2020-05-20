Following the release of the provincial government’s Relaunch Strategy, the City is opening most facilities and recreation amenities in the coming weeks.
“We know people are anxious to resume their daily lives and activities,” said Mayor Barry Morishita. “We will slowly begin reopening some of our facilities and playgrounds yet remain vigilant in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”
Following advice and recommendations in the provincial Relaunch Strategy, as well as guidelines from Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, the following facilities and amenities will be open in the coming weeks:
o By the end of day Friday, May 22, tennis and pickleball courts will be open for spontaneous, non-contact, unorganized sport only. Community sports fields will also be open. All users must comply with social distancing and gathering regulations.
o The West End, Duke of Sutherland and Regional Ball Park playgrounds will be open with hand sanitizers in place by the end of the day Monday, May 25.
o By the end of the day Friday, May 29, all City of Brooks playgrounds will be open with hand sanitizer stations in place. The waterpark will remain closed until further notice.
o All City operated facilities, except for the JBS Canada Centre and the Centennial Regional Arena, will be open on Monday, May 25. These facilities include City Hall, Public Works and the Fire Hall. The RCMP detachment will also open on this day. As safety is top priority, phone calls and emails are strongly encouraged as well as making appointments to meet with staff. Operational adjustments will be made to mitigate the risk of transmission.
The ability to keep facilities open will depend on the public’s compliance with provincial public health orders. Users are reminded of the following restrictions and guidelines when using these amenities:
o Follow all posted rules and requirements for use. Signs will be posted at indoor and outdoor facilities where required and sites will be monitored for compliance.
o Maintain physical distance of 2 metres/6 feet between participants (unless from the same household).
Visit Brooks.ca for more information about local COVID-19 support and programs. Information for Albertans about COVID-19 can be found at: Alberta.ca/covid-19 and Myhealth.Alberta.ca
o Only non-contact, unorganized sport is permitted.
o Bring your own equipment and avoid activities that require shared equipment.
o Wash/sanitize hands often.
