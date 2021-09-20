The City of Brooks will be initiating the Restrictions Exemption Program (REP) at the Centennial Regional Arena and the JBS Canada Centre in response to the latest Provincial COVID-19 restrictions. Program/event-based REP will take effect Monday, September 20th with Facility based REP taking effect Tuesday, September 21st.
Those twelve years of age and older will require proof of vaccination, documentation of a medical exemption or proof of a privately paid negative PCR or rapid test within 72 hours of service, commencing September 21st and September 20th for adult group activities. This will allow for all activities to take place and enable facilities to operate at full capacity. Proof of a single dose of vaccine is considered acceptable from September 20th to October 25th, if the dose was given more than two weeks before the time of service. After this date, proof of double vaccination is required.
Vaccinations will not be required for those attending for election purposes on September 20th.
Youth (under the age of 18) sport, fitness, recreation and performance activities will have different public health measures and are permitted to participate in group classes, training and competitions without proof of vaccination; however, participants are required to:
• Screen for symptoms
• Maintain 2-metres physical distancing and wear a mask, except while engaged in physical activity.
Spectator attendance for youth sports are restricted to 1/3 fire code capacity, attendees are limited to a single household or two close contacts if living alone and they must be masked and maintain 2-meters of physical distancing. There is also no vaccine requirement for these spectators.
“This was a difficult decision to make, given the limited options provided by the Province,” said Chief Administrative Officer, Alan Martens. “In the end we chose the path that would allow the greatest number of area citizens to make use of and attend at the facilities.”
Recreation Services Manager, Randi McPhillips, noted, “user groups will be responsible to ensure the required proof of their user’s eligibility and that required protocols are followed.”
Please note that this direction is based on our interpretation of the current information from the Provincial Government. The Public Health Order has not yet been released, therefore, pending that guidance, this direction may have to change.
For further information, please contact:
Alan Martens
Chief Administrative Officer, City of Brooks
403-362-3333
or
Randi McPhillips
Manager, Recreation Services, City of Brooks
403-362-0135 rmcphillips@brooks.ca
