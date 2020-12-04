On. Nov. 27, a residence in Brooks was broken into. Several items including wireless security cameras were stolen.
Several days after the break and enter, the victim was alerted via email that the cameras were now turned on and sending images of the persons in possession of the stolen cameras. Brooks RCMP were able to identify several people seen on the stolen cameras and a search warrant was conducted on their residence.
A 39-year-old female and a 58-year-old male both from Brooks have been charged and are scheduled to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on Jan. 6, 2021. Police are investigating a third suspect in this incident.
“Fortunately the suspects were unaware of the cameras ability to send notifications to the victim” says Sergeant Bruce McDonald Brooks RCMP Detachment Commander. “Thankfully Brooks RCMP were able to quickly identify several suspects from the images which led to the execution of a search warrant and recovery of the cameras.”
Brooks RCMP encourage the public to report suspicious activity. Please contact Brooks RCMP at 403-362-5535 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
