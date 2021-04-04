Brooks RCMP is requesting the publics assistance in locating Mariah Leather age 22. Mariah was last seen on April 2, 2021 at 230 pm leaving a residence in Brooks. She is originally from Siksika First Nation and may have returned to that community.
Mariah is described as:
First Nation
Weight: 149 Pounds
Height: 5 feet 5 inches
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown
She was last seen wearing Black Sweat Pants, Grey Sweater with bleach spots, black/pink shoes, Grey purse
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Mariah Leather they are asked to contact the Brooks RCMP Detachment at (403)362-5535 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
