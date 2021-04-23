Brooks RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance to locate 17 year old Yasmine Agostino.
Yasmine was last seen at her residence in Brooks Alberta on January 27th, 2021, and has not been seen since.
The RCMP would like to speak with her and confirm her well-being. Yasmine may be in the Medicine Hat or Calgary areas.
Yasmine Agostino is described as:
- 5’3” (166 cm)
- 127 lbs (58 kg)
- Black hair
- Brown eyes
- Nose piercing (hoop).
Brooks RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to Yasmine Agostino’s whereabouts. Please contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-362-5535 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
