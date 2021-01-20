At approximately 11 a.m., Brooks RCMP responded to a report of a sudden death of a 25-year old male, at a local business in Brooks.
Alberta RCMP’s Major Crime Unit has been engaged and has taken over the investigation.
An autopsy is scheduled in Calgary later this week.
RCMP investigation is ongoing. This is believed to be an isolated incident and police do not believe there is any risk to the public.
An update will be provided when available.
If you have any information you are asked to contact the Brooks RCMP at 1-403-794-4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.
