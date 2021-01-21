At 1:34 p.m. Jan. 20, Brooks members responded to a complaint of fire at a grain elevator in a rural area west of Brooks near the JBS meat plant at Range Road 150 and Highway 1.
Brooks Fire Department, Brooks EMS, and Fortis also responded.
Three workers were transported via EMS to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety has been engaged and will investigate in collaboration with Brooks RCMP.
