At 6:05 a.m., on Feb. 28, Brooks RCMP received a complaint of a pickup truck being stolen from a residence on Spruce Avenue in Brooks.
The investigation revealed that a brown 2015 Ford F350 was left running and unlocked in front of a residence when stolen. The pickup truck was recovered a short time later in the same neighbourhood undamaged and unoccupied.
At 4:35 a.m., on March 2, Brooks RCMP received a complaint of a S.U.V. stolen from a residence on Greenbrook Road in Brooks Alberta. The investigation revealed that a brown 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was also left running and unlocked in front of a residence when stolen. The vehicle has not been recovered to date.
Brooks RCMP remind vehicle owners and drivers that theft of vehicles is often a crime of opportunity. In cases where vehicles are left unlocked, running, and unattended the opportunity for theft increases significantly; vehicles should be kept locked and secure at all times.
If you have any information regarding these vehicle thefts, you are asked to contact Brooks RCMP at 403.794.4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
