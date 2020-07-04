In the early morning of July 4, Brooks RCMP responded to a report of remains of an adult male in a rural area near the town of Brooks.
The RCMP initiated a search of the area and were able to locate the remains. The investigation is ongoing and it is believed this is non-criminal in nature.
Names will not be released and no further updates are anticipated.
