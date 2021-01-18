Brooks RCMP members are currently investigating several occurrences involving property damage caused by unknown person(s) whom spray painted graffiti throughout the City of Brooks over the last several days.
On Jan. 9, 2021, Brooks RCMP received a complaint of graffiti spray painted on the exterior walls of a dance studio located in the 600 block of 1st Street West in Brooks. On Jan. 10, 2021, Brooks RCMP received a complaint of similar graffiti spray painted on the exterior walls of the 7-Eleven located on Sutherland Drive in Brooks. Investigation by RCMP and additional complaints from the public identified several other locations throughout the city that were subject to graffiti including in recreational areas and on private property. The graffiti were similar in nature on all occurrences and made reference to the U.S.A., C.I.A., feminine hygiene products, and animals.
Brooks RCMP are actively investigating these occurrences and are seeking assistance from the public. If you have information on these incidents, please contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
