The Brooks RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect in relation to a commercial break and enter that took place at approximately 8 a.m., on Feb. 2, 2020, at the Franklin Tire in Brooks.
The suspect is described as:
· Caucasian male
· Average build
· Dark clothing including a hoodie
The suspect vehicle is described as a:
· Black Dodge Ram
· Pickup truck with 4 doors
Brooks RCMP are requesting that if anyone can identify the suspect or has information about this occurrence, to contact Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
