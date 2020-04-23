On April 22, Brooks RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious male loitering around houses and vehicles in a residential area on the north end of Brooks. Further investigation resulted in the RCMP locating a number of items belonging to a male known to have been ordered by Alberta Health Services to be in self-quarantine.
The 19-year-old male from Brooks was located approximately one hour later in Lake Stafford Park, in non-compliance with the Public Health Order requiring him to self-quarantine within his residence. The 19-year-old male was charged under Section 73(1) of the Alberta Public Health Act and a violation notice with a fine of $1,200 was issued. RCMP officers escorted the male to his residence at the conclusion of their investigation.
The officers utilized appropriate Personal Protective Equipment during this investigation and as a result, self-isolation of the officers is not required.
(0) comments
