Brooks RCMP investigating

 Brooks RCMP Stabbing Incident

On January 28, Brooks RCMP received a report of a male walking near the Mac's Store who was shirtless and stabbed in a chest. Upon further investigation it was discovered by Brooks RCMP this incident was a result of a familial dispute and the other male involved suffered head trauma. Both males have been released from the hospital and charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with release order conditions have been laid against Charles Pantherbone, 30, of Brooks. Next scheduled bail hearing is February 12, 2020.

Brooks RCMP Break and Enter at Double J Pressure

Break and enter occurred at Double J Pressure Services between December 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. and December 14, 2019 at 530 a.m. Unknown Suspect(s) broke into a business in the South Industrial park of Brooks Alberta be gaining access through an unlocked window. Once inside the building the unknown culprit(s) moved a vehicle out of the shop to load the equipment found on the work truck into another vehicle. Items stolen were two larger air compressor units. The work truck was then backed into the shop bay. The value of the stolen equipment is approximately $1,000-$2,000.

Brooks RCMP Suspicious Person

On the morning of January 29th, Brooks RCMP responded to a complaint of a suspicious person at bus stop near the JBS center. A young student reported that while waiting for a bus, a male in a truck did a U turn after passing by and stopped to initiated a conversation. The interaction was brief and the male departed quickly when the school bus arrived. The student did the correct thing and did not speak to this person and notified an adult.
The vehicle is described as an 2 door older blue truck with rust. The driver is described as a teenager to early 20 year old male, heavyset with a light coloured mustache.
Brooks RCMP are continuing their investigation and residents may see an increase in police presence in the school zones during school hours.
 
If you have any information regarding this occurrence please contact the Brooks RCMP at 403-794-4400.

If anyone of the public has information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Brooks RCMP complaint line at 403-362-5535.

