Brooks RCMP Stabbing Incident
On January 28, Brooks RCMP received a report of a male walking near the Mac's Store who was shirtless and stabbed in a chest. Upon further investigation it was discovered by Brooks RCMP this incident was a result of a familial dispute and the other male involved suffered head trauma. Both males have been released from the hospital and charges of aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failing to comply with release order conditions have been laid against Charles Pantherbone, 30, of Brooks. Next scheduled bail hearing is February 12, 2020.
Brooks RCMP Break and Enter at Double J Pressure
Break and enter occurred at Double J Pressure Services between December 13, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. and December 14, 2019 at 530 a.m. Unknown Suspect(s) broke into a business in the South Industrial park of Brooks Alberta be gaining access through an unlocked window. Once inside the building the unknown culprit(s) moved a vehicle out of the shop to load the equipment found on the work truck into another vehicle. Items stolen were two larger air compressor units. The work truck was then backed into the shop bay. The value of the stolen equipment is approximately $1,000-$2,000.
Brooks RCMP Suspicious Person
If anyone of the public has information regarding this incident, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Brooks RCMP complaint line at 403-362-5535.
