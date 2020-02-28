RCMP in Brooks make arrest

On Feb. 27 at 09:30 a.m., Brooks RCMP responded to assist Gleichen RCMP Detachment with an investigation involving an impaired driver. 

Brooks RCMP located the suspect vehicle abandoned near the Safeway Liquor store and the male driver was arrested in close proximity to the vehicle.

A 26 year-old male from Redcliff, is charged with:

•Assaulting a police officer with a weapon 

•Obstruction (X2)

•Flight from police 

•Dangerous driving 

•Possession of a controlled substance (X2) (Methamphetamine/Fentanyl)  •Possession of counterfeit currency

He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

