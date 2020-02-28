On Feb. 27 at 09:30 a.m., Brooks RCMP responded to assist Gleichen RCMP Detachment with an investigation involving an impaired driver.
Brooks RCMP located the suspect vehicle abandoned near the Safeway Liquor store and the male driver was arrested in close proximity to the vehicle.
A 26 year-old male from Redcliff, is charged with:
•Assaulting a police officer with a weapon
•Obstruction (X2)
•Flight from police
•Dangerous driving
•Possession of a controlled substance (X2) (Methamphetamine/Fentanyl) •Possession of counterfeit currency
He is currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.