At approximately 3 p.m. on June 4th Brooks RCMP members received a complaint from a female advising that an adult male known to her stole her vehicle, a red 2018 Jeep Cherokee.
RCMP attended the occurrence address located on the northern outskirts of Brooks on Twp Road 191.
While investigating, members encountered the sought vehicle west bound on Twp Road 191 and attempted to stop the vehicle. During the attempted traffic stop, the vehicle turned around and drove towards 2 police cars at a high rate of speed and in an apparent attempt to ram them.
The RCMP members took actions to avoid collisions and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle fled into the city limits of Brooks at a high rate of speed and in an erratic manner. In the interest of public safety, the pursuit was terminated.
Minutes later, RCMP members located the vehicle and suspect in a back alley in the 400 block of 4th Street West.
The driver was arrested and found to be a suspended driver and to be in possession of cocaine. 20 year old Riley Mraz of Edmonton was charged with the following:
1. Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance (Criminal Code);
2. Assault With a Weapon (2 counts) (Criminal Code);
3. Flight from Police (Criminal Code)
4. Possession of a Controlled Substance (Controlled Drugs and Substances Act);
5. Drive Motor Vehicle Unauthorized (Traffic Safety Act).
Additional charges related to Impaired Operation of a Conveyance are pending.
Mraz was taken before a Justice of the Peace in a Bail Hearing and released on a Release Order with a court date of July 22 in Brooks.
