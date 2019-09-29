RCMP in the area of Brooks, Bassano and Red Cliff do not recommend travel on Highway 1 and surrounding area.
Due to blowing snow, visibility is down to approximately 100 m. Multiple collisions and vehicles in the ditch are attributed to the accumulating snow and ice on the highways and roads.
A tow ban is not in effect but RCMP are not currently utilizing tow services unless it is an emergency situation. There may be a substantial wait for tow services.
Winter road conditions are now in effect. Please slow down and be safe if it is necessary for you to be on the highways.
