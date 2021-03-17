A $50-million commitment from Alberta’s government will modernize and improve rural health facilities across the province to ensure all Albertans have access to top-quality health services.
The Rural Health Facilities Revitalization Fund is supporting upgrades and renovation projects in Alberta Health Services’ hospitals and facilities, including emergency departments, sterilization and medical device reprocessing areas, pharmacies, EMS stations, ambulance garages and medical laboratories.
Alberta Health Services identified priority projects in all five health zones that will move forward in the next three years. The projects each ring in at $5 million or less and are expected to create about 280 construction jobs and stimulate the local economies.
In the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat, Alberta’s government is investing $1.6 million to upgrade the medical device reprocessing area in the Brooks Health Centre.
“Investing in projects that create jobs and improve the delivery of vital health services is one of the best ways government can support economic recovery. This funding of $1.6 million for the Brooks Health Centre demonstrates that Alberta’s government understands the importance and value of addressing the unique health needs of rural communities like ours,” explained Michaela Glasgo, MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat.
Quick facts
Budget 2021 provides a three-year, $3.4-billion commitment for health-related capital projects and programs, including:
o$2.2 billion for health infrastructure projects, including:
o$45 million over three years ($15 million each year) for the Rural Health Facilities Revitalization Fund, on top of $5 million provided in 2020-21.
$766 million for Alberta Health Services self-financed capital, for parkades, equipment and other capital requirements.
$343 million for capital maintenance and renewal of existing facilities.
$90 million for health department IT projects.
