On March 18, the City of Brooks declared a State of Local Emergency to support the Province of Alberta's efforts to combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement:
"At this time, this declaration is PROACTIVE only - we are not responding to any specific issue that has arisen. A State of Local Emergency (SOLE) Declaration gives a municipality special authorities to be used in the interest of the common good during an emergency."
