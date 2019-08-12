The Brooks RCMP nabbed a 20-year-old man driving 226 km/hr on Highway 1 on August 10.
At 9:45 p.m., a member of the Brooks RCMP detachment was conducting patrols of Highway 1 when he observed a vehicle driving westbound at high speed. The vehicle was recorded on radar at 226 kph. The vehicle had recently passed several other vehicles at this speed, putting other users of the roadway at significant risk.
A Brooks man is facing one count of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance and was released to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on September 25, 2019.
