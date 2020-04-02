As community organizations adjust their operations in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the Brooks and Newell Safe Communities committee, also has been trying to provide its valuable service while adhering to new regulations and safety measures.
“My job is based on public relations and event planning, which is not possible right now, said Kendra Sieben, facilitator, who has an office at the Brooks RCMP detachment and works closely with officers on community safety issues.
Typically, she holds educational events such as the annual bike safety training, workshops regarding community safety, and developing other community awareness initiatives. However, these days the Safe Communities committee continues to push forth with its objectives, despite the restrictions in place.
“We partner with the Choose Well committee (a group focused on healthy living) who are posting
day-to-day themed activities every day like exercising, recipes, and reminders of what to do and not do,” said Sieben. “We are also posting stuff things for kids to learn about safety online.”
The committee's mandate through the City includes “to foster the creation of a safe and secure community. Specific responsibilities of the Committee include cooperating with community groups in creating programs or pursing initiatives to improve public safety, making recommendations to Council relevant to community issues, providing community feedback concerning Bylaw enforcement strategies or activities and to develop educational materials advocating personal safety and security.”
They are also remaining in close contact with other community organizations in ensuring the community is aware of ongoing issues and has access to necessary resources.
“Right now, with COVID-19, we are engaged with FCSS now, to ensure the care of our seniors and high-risk groups. We're getting the messaging out and we are checking on them,” said RCMP Sgt.
Sgt. Bruce McDonald, noting that the Brooks and Newell Safe Communities committee was established several years ago as a policing committee and includes stakeholders from Brooks as well as communities in the County of Newell.
“We're reaching out with FCSS in reaching those populations to make sure they can get to the resources they need,” he added.
Reaching people in rural and remote areas can be challenging at the best of times, but the Brooks and Newell Safe Communities committee is working to make sure everybody has access to the needed resources.
“Before all this occurred, we would reach out a bit more for those in the rural areas. A lot of people in the rural areas aren't getting the same level of awareness,” said Sieben.
The Brooks and Newell Safe Communities Committee and the RCMP recently canceled a community consultation session, that had been scheduled for March 23. Its intent was to gather feedback from the public in order to develop an initiative “that will identify activities and resources necessary to achieve outcomes that will not only meet community expectations, but will, in an effective and efficient manner, enhance the safety and security of citizens”.
Brooks and County of Newell residents wanting to reach out the organization can sent them a message on the Brooks and Newell Safe Communities Facebook page or via email at safecommunitiesbrooks@gmail.com
