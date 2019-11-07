Traffic is no longer being diverted on Highway 1, between Brooks and Bassano. At approximately 2:40 p.m. Thursday, a collision occurred involving a truck and tow truck.
Preliminary investigation has revealed the truck carrying a horse trailer was heading westbound on Highway 1 when it collided with a stationary tow truck that was assisting on a separate call. The tow truck had emergency lights activated and was on the side of the Highway.
The 83-year-old driver of the truck from Olds, Alta., was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult female passenger was airlifted via HALO to a Calgary hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The operators of the tow truck were not injured.
Brooks RCMP continue to investigate the collision. No charges will be laid and the name of the deceased will not be released.
Road conditions were icy at the time of the collision.
