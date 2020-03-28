Please be advised that the Medicine Hat Exhibition & Stampede has re-scheduled the Broncs & Honky Tonks Spring Indoor Rodeo and Tradeshow.
The original dates were April 17 until 19, 2020. The Rodeo will take place in the Cypress Centre September 18 until 20, 2020.
Current ticket holders will have their tickets honoured as follows:
Friday April 17,will be honoured Friday September 18;
Saturday April 18 will be honoured Saturday September 19;
Sunday April 19 2020 will be honoured September 20.
If these arrangements are not satisfactory, please contact the Stampede office at 403-527-1234 for refunds.
The Queen Committee will be re-scheduling the Princess for a Day activities as well. If you have entered to become Princess for a Day, your ballot will be used in September.
Please note at this time all ticket purchases are suspended due to COVID-19 novel coronavirus.
Alberta Health Services encourages all Albertans to visit alberta.ca/COVID-19 for the latest information, guidance and resources.
We wish to thank the community and our patrons for their understanding. We will keep the community updated as the situation continues to develop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.