The Medicine Hat Exhibition and Stampede will be hosting the Broncs & Honky Tonks Rodeo from September 17-19, 2021 at the Grandstand Arena.
This annual event, typically held indoors at the Fieldhouse in April, was postponed earlier this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. In working with the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association, the MHES was able to secure September dates to still host this rodeo. The Broncs & Honky Tonks Rodeo will feature Saddle Bronc, Bareback, Bull Riding, Tie Down Roping, Steer Wrestling, Barrel Racing, Team Roping, Junior Steer Riding and Breakaway Roping.
“After a successful Summer Pro Rodeo, we are looking forward to welcoming fans back to the grounds for another rodeo!” says Kara Brake, General Manager. “We encourage families to come out and take in this action-packed event.”
The rodeo event times will be as follows:
- Friday. September 17 at 7:00pm
- Saturday, September 18 at 7:00pm
- Sunday, September 19 at 1:30pm
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adults - $20 in all sections or $45 for a 3 Day Package
- Children (12& under) - $10 in all sections or $25 for a 3 Day Package
A Sunday Family Package is also available for $40 and includes 2 adults and 2 child tickets. These are only available at the Stampede Office.
Tickets go on sale tomorrow (August 17th) at 10:00am at www.mhstampede.com, by calling
403-527-1234 or visiting the Stampede Office.
