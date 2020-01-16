On January 14th a theft of a truck and Break and Enter into a Residence on Hyde Street in Pincher Creek was reported.
Investigation determine the house had been broken into the night previous, and several gun safes were broken into, and numerous firearms stolen, as well as two police duty belts with OC spray, handcuffs and batons.
Stolen were 2 Glock 40 Caliber Pistols including numerous Magazines and ammunition, 3 Remington 870 12 gauge Shotguns, 2 Tikka 30-06 Rifles, one SKS rifle, and various types of ammunition. A large ring of Keys were also stolen.
A marked Conservation Officer truck was also stolen and believed to have been used to transport the stolen property out of town. The truck was abandoned on Cowley Ridge after the Light Bar and winch were removed.
