On Nov. 11, 2020, Bow Island RCMP received a report of a missing male. Mark Jensen (51) was last seen Nov. 5, 2020, near his residence in Foremost, AB. All of JENSEN’s vehicles have been accounted for. Neighbors and friends have not seen him recently. RCMP and SEASAR continue to search the area all with negative results thus far.
Mark Jensen is described as:
- 51-year-old Caucasian male
- 5’8
- 170 lbs
- reddish hair
- blue eyes
Bow Island RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to the whereabouts of Mark Jensen. Please contact Bow Island RCMP at 403-545-2100 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
