The Bow Island RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 49-year old Arnold Hofer. Police wish to locate Arnold to verify his well-being. Arnold was last seen in the area of 7 Avenue West in Bow Island on Sept. 11, 2021.
Arnold is described as:
- 6 feet tall
- 169 lbs
- Grey hair
- Hazel eyes.
If you have seen Arnold Hofer or know of his whereabouts, please contact Bow Island RCMP at 403-545-2100 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
