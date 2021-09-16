On Aug. 23, members of the Bow Island RCMP entered into an investigation for the possession of property obtained by crime in the Hamlet of Manyberries.
On Sept. 10, 2021, the Bow Island RCMP and the ALERT Regional Property Crime Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the hamlet of Manyberries.
One adult male was arrested on the property.
As a result of the search police recovered a variety of stolen property, including copper pipes and a trailer. The trailer had the VINs removed and was determined to have been previously reported stolen from Coalhurst, Alta. In addition to the stolen property, officers also located several firearms inside the residence.
Travis Jason (TJ) Stromsmoe (41) of Manyberries has been charged with:
- Possession or property obtained by crime over $5000
- Utter a forged document
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Resist/Obstruct a peace officer
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm x4
- Unsafe storage of a firearm x4
Travis Stromsmoe was released from custody following a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on Oct. 6, 2021.
Members of the public who witness or suspect illegal activity in their community are encouraged to contact the Bow Island RCMP at 403-545-2100 or their local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
