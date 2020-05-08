The Bow Island/Foremost RCMP in partnership with Redcliff RCMP and Medicine Hat ALERT have charged five individuals with a total of 24 charges relating to drug trafficking concerns.
Foremost RCMP have been investigating several property crimes over the last five months. The community of Foremost has also expressed their concern about suspected drug use from particular residents.
On May 6, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. police gained access to a home on 1st Ave East in Foremost, Alberta after receiving a complaint that the occupants of the residence were trespassing and had damaged the residence. A search of the house resulted in the recovery of stolen property, a firearm and seized drugs and paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Bourassa (36) has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and mischief.
Madison Boyd (18) has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.
Brandon Sawatzky (26) has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm and unsafe storage of a firearm.
Chason Marose (28) has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.
Bourassa, Boyd, Sawatzky and Marose have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat court on August 26, 2020.
Vance Pidborochynski (30) has been charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, mischief, and two counts of breaching a court order. Pidborochynski was held for a bail hearing. He was released on $150.00 dollars cash bail and is scheduled to attend Medicine Hat court on July 16, 2020.
Bow Island RCMP continue to investigate.
If you have any information regarding any suspicious incidents, please contact the Bow Island RCMP at (403)-545-2784, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 TIPS" available through the APPLE APP of Google Play Store.
