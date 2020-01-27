Due to water disruption in the town of Oyen, Alberta Health Services (AHS), has issued a boil water advisory for the town, as a precautionary measure.
All residents and businesses are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to any consumption, including:
•drinking
•brushing teeth
•cleaning raw foods
•preparing infant formula or juices
•making ice, etc.
Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled. For hand-washing, wash with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying your hands.
Residents may instead choose to purchase bottled water for consumption, for the duration of this advisory.
This advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
The Town of Oyen has restored the water supply, however this advisory will remain in place until such time that water quality is assured. AHS Environmental Public Health and The Town of Oyen will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of the drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption.
For more information on Boil Water Advisories and using water safely when an advisory is in place, resources for homeowners and businesses is available here: https://myhealth.alberta.ca/Alberta/Pages/Boil-water-advisory-how-to-use-water-safely.aspx
Additionally, health advice and health information is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling Health Link toll-free at 811.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.