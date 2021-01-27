The body of a man who went missing from his Foremost home in early November has been found.
RCMP consider the death non-suspicious but have ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death of Mark Jensen.
The 51-year-old man was last seen by neighbours in the village south of Medicine Hat on Nov. 5, just prior to a major snowstorm in the region.
The man’s vehicles were accounted for at that time, and police asked the public for any information about his whereabouts. At that time the RCMP and members of the Southeast Alberta Search and Rescue Society searched the area.
The Bow Island detachment expects there to be no further updates to the public on the file.
Brooks death ‘not suspicious’
The RCMP is no longer investigating the death of a man in Brooks as suspicious following an autopsy, the force announced Monday.
The body of the 25-year-old male was found at a business in that city at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 19. The RCMP’s major crimes unit took over the investigation that day, but has passed it back off to the local detachment, according to a release on Jan. 25.
At the time officers stated they believed there was no risk to the public. The name of the deceased man has not been released.
