Recent weather has cooled lake and reservoir water temperatures to such an extent that blue-green algae is no longer a health concern, including in three bodies of water in South Zone, which had previously been placed under blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom advisories.
Effective immediately, Alberta Health Services has lifted the blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) bloom advisories for:
- Milk River Ridge Reservoir
- Acadia Valley Reservoir
- Reesor Lake
As always, visitors and residents are reminded to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from any recreational body of water, at any time. Boiling of this water will not remove the toxins produced by blue-green algae (cyanobacteria). An alternate source of drinking water should also be provided for pets and livestock, while this advisory is active.
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
