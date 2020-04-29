Blood Tribe Release from April 29:
We have received confirmation from Blood Tribe Department of Health, there is one confirmed case on the blood reserve as of today, April 29, 2020 at 11:15 am. Health officials are working quickly to notify those who have come into contact with this person, we offer our prayers for them and their family. We also ask all blood reserve residents and member who are thinking of returning to the reserve to stay home or where you are at, as our health professionals complete their contact tracing and notification.
The Blood Tribe has monitored the Covid-19 pandemic closely and worked diligently to prepare our community in fighting this virus and will continue to work as a team, along with BTDH and all surrounding communities. We ask the community to remain calm and if you have not taken the necessary measures to prevent contraction and the spread of this virus to begin now by doing the following: keep a physical distance of 2 meters/6 feet apart away from anyone outside your home if you need to be in public; wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer; cough and sneeze into your arm; avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands; clean and disinfect areas that are frequently touched (home and work); avoid close contact with people who are sick, stay at home and away from others if you are feeling ill.
We also ask to remember your compassion, respect, and concern of the way of Kainai to support them as they go through this difficult time. In this time of uncertainty, we want to ensure you that our health professionals, frontline workers, custodial staff, leaders, decision makers have worked around the clock to prepare our people for this. We have on reserve emergency social housing available and are finalizing plans on a few to help with the overcrowding problem on the reserve. Those who do not have symptoms of Covid19 can go to:
• Elders/seniors can go to Kainai Healing Lodge – please call 403-737-3757
• Singles/couples with no children can go to White Calf hall starting on Thursday April 30, please call Blood Tribe Recreation and Parks 403-737-3868
• We are arranging for a shelter for families which should be finalized within the week. We will provide those details when complete.
We require your cooperation to follow the travel restrictions and do not go anywhere unless absolutely necessary. We are all in this together, as the safety of our Blood Reserve community is our top priority.
If you are experiencing any of the Covid-19 symptoms (even mild) such as; fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, please call 403-737-8411 immediately. Information will be provided as received through the Director of Emergency Management office.
Remain safe.
