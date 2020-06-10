Hundreds of people came together in Brooks June 7 to show their support for the fight against racism, injustice, police brutality and inequality across North America.
The march started at IGA/Freson Bros and went down 2 St. W before reaching City Hall. It moved over Veterans Park for speeches, open mic session and eight minutes of silence.
To see more photos and videos of the event visit: https://www.instagram.com/brooksblmprotest/ or https://www.facebook.com/events/3443337755699205/?active_tab=discussion
