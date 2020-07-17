A series of meaningful numbers helped make Bassano’s Jesse James Johnston $101,124 richer.
Johnston regularly uses a combination of birthdays and favourite numbers to play a several lottery games – an approach that helped him match five of the six numbers plus the bonus number to secure his windfall on the June 13th LOTTO 6/49 draw. Johnston picked up his winning ticket at Emme’s Esso at 602 12th Street in Bassano a couple of days before the draw.
Johnston says he was shocked when he discovered his win after checking the winning numbers on the WCLC website the day following the draw – “It was awesome,” he laughed, “but I tried to stay calm.” He then headed to the store to verify his win on a ticket checker to make sure he was indeed a winner.
Johnston says he’ll be using his windfall to pay off his mortgage.
