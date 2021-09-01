The British Army Training Unit Suffield (BATUS) will be moving some military equipment on the Trans-Canada Highway and nearby railway tracks south of Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Suffield from Aug. 23-25 and Sept. 1-8, 2021.
This routine activity typically occurs twice annually in the spring and fall seasons as some of the equipment is moved back to the UK for repairs or redeployed in support of other NATO commitments. The remaining fleet of armoured vehicles will be used in support of military training exercises that BATUS is actively planning to host at CFB Suffield in 2022.
This activity will occur intermittently during the hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will circumvent the Hamlet of Suffield to minimize noise and disruptions to the greatest extent possible.
Those who live or travel south of CFB Suffield may observe military equipment being moved from Township Road 150 (Scott’s Road), around the Hamlet of Suffield and onto the Trans- Canada Highway or nearby railway tracks. The equipment is travelling from CFB Suffield by road and rail, and then by ship back to the UK or other operational environments.
Military Police and other safety personnel will be slowing or redirecting traffic in the area as needed, although there should be minimal disruptions to the highway. The public is asked to not approach vehicles or personnel involved in this activity and respect traffic control measures.
