Bassano RCMP are currently on scene (noon today) of a two vehicle collision at Highway 1 at the intersection with Secondary Highway 550/Township Road 212.
At approximately 10:30 a.m. Thursday (Dec. 5), Bassano RCMP attended as an eastbound pickup truck collided with a semi-tractor. The lone occupant of the truck was taken to hospital by EMS with serious life threatening injuries. The semi-tractor driver was not injured.
Traffic in the area is currently restricted to one lane. It is anticipated it will remain restricted for approximately 1-2 hours.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.
Road conditions and visibility is extremely poor and motorists are cautioned to avoid unnecessary travel.
No further details are available at this time. An update will be provided when available.
