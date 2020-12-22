On Dec. 20, at 2:25 p.m., a police vehicle was allegedly intentionally rammed while responding to a 911 complaint.
Bassano RCMP attended Rosemary in relation to a 911 call. The suspect had called 911 and allegedly threatened to kill police. The female suspect was located in a vehicle and during the investigation, she repeatedly rammed the occupied RCMP police vehicle. The female suspect was subsequently arrested and taken into custody without incident.
There were no injuries sustained by the RCMP officer or the suspect.
The 56-year-old female from the Rocky View County has been charged with:
· Assault Peace Officer
· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
· Uttering threats
· Mischief over $5000
The female was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in Brooks Provincial Court on Jan.20.
