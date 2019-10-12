The RCMP continue to investigate a fatal collision which occurred Oct 11 on Highway 1 and left two people deceased.
An SUV was traveling eastbound on Highway 1 in the left lane and collided with a car which was believed to be traveling northbound on Highway 847 and crossing Highway 1 to turn westbound. The car ended up in the ditch.
The two occupants of the car, a 71-year-old male and a 68-year-old female of Medicine Hat, were both declared deceased on scene.
The 56-year-old male driver of the SUV was not injured. There were two female passengers in the SUV, a 53-year-old and a 15-year-old. Both went to area hospitals with minor injuries.
Traffic was slowed to one lane of travel for several hours. The RCMP remained on scene until approximately 11:30 p.m. The cause of this collision remains under investigation, although there is no indication that alcohol was a factor. Further information is not available.
